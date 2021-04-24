Ambassador calls on Xinhua president in Beijing

BEIJING: Pakistan Ambassador to China Moinul Haque called on He Ping, president and editor-in-chief of Xinhua News Agency, at the agency’s headquarters in Beijing.

Hailing the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and China, Ping told Haque that Xinhua has always attached importance to news coverage of Pakistan.

Xinhua set up its bureau in Pakistan in the 1950s, and launched a special Xinhua Pakistan Service in 2019, he said.

Noting that this year marks the 70 anniversary of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties, Ping further said Xinhua is ready to better tell stories of bilateral friendship and cooperation to people in both countries as well as in the world.

Xinhua is also willing to enhance cooperation with Pakistani media and think tanks under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Ping added.

Haque said Xinhua, as a first-class news agency, has been reporting bilateral relations and BRI cooperation in an “authoritative, objective and impartial way,” adding that the Pakistan embassy would strengthen its partnership with the agency.

The Xinhua president presented “Chinese Poverty Alleviation Studies: A Political Economy Perspective” to the ambassador. The report was released by the New China Research, a Xinhua-affiliated think tank, in February.