NATIONAL

Ambassador calls on Xinhua president in Beijing

By Staff Report

BEIJING: Pakistan Ambassador to China Moinul Haque called on He Ping, president and editor-in-chief of Xinhua News Agency, at the agency’s headquarters in Beijing.

Hailing the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and China, Ping told Haque that Xinhua has always attached importance to news coverage of Pakistan.

Xinhua set up its bureau in Pakistan in the 1950s, and launched a special Xinhua Pakistan Service in 2019, he said.

Noting that this year marks the 70 anniversary of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties, Ping further said Xinhua is ready to better tell stories of bilateral friendship and cooperation to people in both countries as well as in the world.

Xinhua is also willing to enhance cooperation with Pakistani media and think tanks under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Ping added.

Haque said Xinhua, as a first-class news agency, has been reporting bilateral relations and BRI cooperation in an “authoritative, objective and impartial way,” adding that the Pakistan embassy would strengthen its partnership with the agency.

The Xinhua president presented “Chinese Poverty Alleviation Studies: A Political Economy Perspective” to the ambassador. The report was released by the New China Research, a Xinhua-affiliated think tank, in February.

Previous articlePakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan urge Taliban to commit to Afghan peace talks
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan urge Taliban to commit to Afghan peace talks

ISTANBUL: The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkey and Afghanistan called on the Afghan Taliban on Friday to reaffirm its commitment to achieving a negotiated...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan reports 157 Covid-19 deaths in highest daily total

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan registered 157 deaths related to Covid-19 on Saturday, the highest number of deaths confirmed in a single day since the start of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan urges world to do more on climate change

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called upon the global community to ‘do more’ on the global climate action to protect the world community from unfolding deleterious impacts...
Read more
HEADLINES

Afghan peace imperative for stable, prosperous region: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that peace in Afghanistan is imperative for stability in Pakistan and the region. The foreign minister said this...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan extends travel curbs on 23 countries till 30th amid Covid-19

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday extended travel restrictions for international passengers arriving from 23 countries in its Category C till April 30...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt committed to achieving sustained economic growth: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has reiterated the firm resolve of the government in achieving macro-economic stability and sustained economic growth by...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Results of Russian sanctions ‘pretty close’ to hopes so far: US...

WASHINGTON: The US sanctions imposed last week on Russia generated results that were “pretty close” to Washington’s hopes, a senior Biden administration official said...

Israel police clash with Palestinians as E Jerusalem tensions flare during Ramadan

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take the streets

Epaper – April 24 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.