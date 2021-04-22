NATIONAL

Ties with Iran heading towards positivity, cooperation: Qureshi

By APP

TEHRAN: After concluding his visit to Iran, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that ties between Islamabad and Tehran have taken a direction of positivity and cooperation.

In a video message, the foreign minister said that fraternal relations between the two nations had deepened following his visit to the country.

Qureshi said that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had acknowledged that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran had improved remarkably over the last two-and-a-half years.

He said that his meetings with Rouhani, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf focused on strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing people-to-people contacts.

“It was agreed that, like Pakistan, the parliament of Iran should also play a role in countering the growing trend of Islamophobia in the West,” said Qureshi.

On the situation in Afghanistan, he said that Tehran and Islamabad had greater consensus on the issue for efforts towards peace and stability.

Qureshi said that the Iranian side had also updated him regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) talks with the United States.

He said that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Pakistan and Iran would open trade centers in border towns of the two countries.

“Today a new crossing point in Mand and Pishin had been opened which would not only benefit the locals but also strengthen bilateral trade,” said Qureshi. He added that he was returning to Tehran “very satisfied”.

The foreign minister had reached Tehran on Tuesday for a three-day official visit. A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Qureshi held delegation-level talks with Iranian officials.

The two sides discussed the regional security situation, including the latest developments in the Afghan peace process and the Kashmir dispute. They also deliberated on strengthening regional cooperation under the umbrella of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO).

Qureshi’s visit was part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

Previous articleLHC grants bail anew to Shehbaz in wealth case
Next articleTareen says assured meeting with Imran
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Abbasi claims NAB should investigate PM Imran, calls for NCOC shutdown

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi took shots against the sitting government, the sugar producers, and the National...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan-origin student blinded, disfigured in New York acid attack

NEW YORK: A 21-year-old Pakistan-origin college student from Long Island in New York was assaulted by a suspect who doused her with acid on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Three ‘Eid Special Trains’ to run on Eid-ul-Fitr

Three special trains will be operational during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays under the purview of Pakistan Railways, it emerged on Thursday. According to details, the...
Read more
HEADLINES

HEC warns public against fake attestation agents

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Thursday issued a warning to the general public, advising them to be wary of the individuals who are masquerading...
Read more
HEADLINES

Dissent in the bench as SC resumes Justice Isa hearing

The larger bench of the Supreme Court (SC) showed its members at odds with each other as they resumed the hearing of Justice Qazi...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court extends detention of Asif in NAB case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday extended the judicial remand of PML-N MP Khawaja Asif in assets beyond means case until May...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Dissent in the bench as SC resumes Justice Isa hearing

The larger bench of the Supreme Court (SC) showed its members at odds with each other as they resumed the hearing of Justice Qazi...

Court extends detention of Asif in NAB case

Top Pakistan, Turkish, Afghan diplomats to discuss Afghan peace prospects

Tareen says assured meeting with Imran

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.