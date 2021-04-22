Ties with Iran heading towards positivity, cooperation: Qureshi

TEHRAN: After concluding his visit to Iran, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that ties between Islamabad and Tehran have taken a direction of positivity and cooperation.

In a video message, the foreign minister said that fraternal relations between the two nations had deepened following his visit to the country.

Qureshi said that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had acknowledged that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran had improved remarkably over the last two-and-a-half years.

He said that his meetings with Rouhani, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf focused on strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing people-to-people contacts.

“It was agreed that, like Pakistan, the parliament of Iran should also play a role in countering the growing trend of Islamophobia in the West,” said Qureshi.

On the situation in Afghanistan, he said that Tehran and Islamabad had greater consensus on the issue for efforts towards peace and stability.

Qureshi said that the Iranian side had also updated him regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) talks with the United States.

He said that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Pakistan and Iran would open trade centers in border towns of the two countries.

“Today a new crossing point in Mand and Pishin had been opened which would not only benefit the locals but also strengthen bilateral trade,” said Qureshi. He added that he was returning to Tehran “very satisfied”.

The foreign minister had reached Tehran on Tuesday for a three-day official visit. A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Qureshi held delegation-level talks with Iranian officials.

The two sides discussed the regional security situation, including the latest developments in the Afghan peace process and the Kashmir dispute. They also deliberated on strengthening regional cooperation under the umbrella of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO).

Qureshi’s visit was part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.