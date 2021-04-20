Parliamentary debate on French envoy’s fate postponed till Friday

ISLAMABAD: A rare session of the National Assembly (NA) to decide on whether to expel the French ambassador — one of the demands made by the now-proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) — was held on Tuesday.

The debate on the matter was postponed till Friday.

During the session, the government presented a resolution proposing the expulsion of Marc Baréty, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced early on Tuesday.

The announcement came a day after the government and the TLP held at least three rounds of parleys to defuse tensions over republishing of blasphemous caricatures of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) in France and subsequent riots launched by members of the militant group that have engulfed the country for more than a week now.

In a video message, the minister said that the group had agreed to call off protests across the country. However, talks with the party will continue, he said.

Rasheed further said that cases registered against workers and supporters of the party under the Fourth Schedule will also be withdrawn. The Fourth Schedule is a list of proscribed individuals who are suspected of terrorism and/or sectarianism under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

He also announced to give a detailed briefing on the development through a press conference later in the day.

The minister had expressed hope on Monday that the last trouble spot in Lahore, where Rizvi’s supporters were still rallying, would soon be cleared as talks proceed.

The government opened negotiations with the radical party on Monday after they freed 11 police abducted during a violent attack on a police station in Chowk Yateem Khana neighbourhood in Lahore.

Photographs of the police officers, with their heads, legs and arms heavily bandaged, were posted on social media by their captors.

“We believe in negotiations and reconciliation to sort out issues,” Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri told the NA on Monday evening.

Most main businesses, markets, shopping malls and public transport services were closed in major cities in response to a strike call by the group and Mufti Muneebur Rehman — a former Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC) chairman who was removed in December following a 23-year-long stint.

The violence erupted after the government detained TLP leader Saad Hussain Rizvi on Monday last week ahead of a planned countrywide anti-France campaign to pressure the government to expel Baréty in response to the publication of blasphemous cartoons.

PPP BOYCOTTS SESSION:

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) announced that it would not participate in the NA session.

In a tweet, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for “want[ing] to hide behind” the House despite not taking it into confidence at any stage of the events.

“Agreement (with the TLP) wasn’t brought to NA, Govt took action on streets, then banned, people killed, over 500 policemen injured, closed internet, PM didn’t make statement in NA, didnt take NA into confidence at any stage,” he said.

“Now PTI wants to hide behind NA. It’s your mess PM, clean up or go home.”

In a statement, PPP Information Secretary Nafisa Shah said that the government had postponed the parliament’s session for two days but then “suddenly” called it. “Some [PPP] parliamentarians are not present in Islamabad. At this time, the decision has been taken that PPP will not take part in the session,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) held a meeting of its parliamentary party in the office of its president and NA Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the prevailing situation in the country, its central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement.

WHAT DOES THE TLP WANT:

The group has presented four main demands in the talks with the government, officials from both sides said.

They included the expulsion of the French ambassador, the release of the TLP leader and around 1,400 arrested workers, lifting the ban on the group and the dismissal of the Minister of Interior.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that expelling the French ambassador would only cause damage to Pakistan, and diplomatic engagement between the Muslim world and the West was the only way to resolve disputes.

“When we send the French ambassador back and break relations with them it means we break relations with the European Union (EU),” he said in a televised address to the nation. “Half our textile exports go to the EU, so half our textile exports would be gone.”

The prime minister also vowed he would work with other Muslim countries to stop the publication of blasphemous content in the future. But he said it was unfortunate that political and religious parties in Pakistan “exploited” Islam at the expense of their own country.

The West, he observed, would not mind if Pakistanis continued their infighting.

Relations between Paris and Islamabad have worsened since the end of last year after President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to a French history teacher, Samuel Paty, who was beheaded by an 18-year-old man of Chechen origin for showing blasphemous caricatures of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in a class on freedom of speech.

Protests erupted in several Muslim countries over Paris’ response to the killing. The blasphemous caricatures were reprinted elsewhere as well.

At the time, Islamabad purportedly signed a deal with the TLP agreeing to present a resolution in the NA by April 20 to seek approval for the expulsion of the French ambassador and to endorse a boycott of French products.

With additional input from Reuters, AP