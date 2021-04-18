Sports

India to grant visas to Pakistani players for ICC World T20

India and Pakistan have not played bilateral series for many years due to political tensions between the two countries

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: The cricket team, led by Babar Azam, will have no difficulty in travelling to India for the ICC World T20 in October as the Indian government is set to grant visas to the players.

It has been learnt that BCCI secretary Jay Shah has informed the Apex Council about government’s decision on giving visas to the Pakistan players.

“The visa issue of Pakistan cricket team has been sorted. However, whether the fans can travel across the border to watch matches is still not clear,” an Apex Council member said.

“It will be decided in due course of time. However, we had promised ICC that it will be sorted. The secretary announced during the meeting.”

India and Pakistan have not played bilateral series for many years now due to political tensions between two countries.

The BCCI has also zeroed in on nine venues where World T20 will be held with Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium hosting the final.

The other venues are Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Dharamsala.

