Hantavirus is another virus which is spreading very rapidly and it’s again because of rats . Hantavirus is named for the Hantan River area in South Korea where an early outbreak was observed and was isolated in 1976 by “Ho Wang Lee”.

According to researchers, hantavirus is transmitted to people by rodents such as mice and rat. Hantavirus is an infectious disease . Transmission occurs when direct or indirect contact is made with the saliva or waste products of rodents that carry the virus. Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome is most common in rural areas of Western United States , South America , Canada and now in Asia . Early symptoms include fatigue , fever and muscle aches, especially in the large muscle groups ____ thigh , hips , back and shoulders.

There is no readily available test to diagnose HPS or even hantavirus infection. Also, there is no specific treatment, cure or vaccine for hantavirus. HPS can be a fatal.It has a mortality rate of 38%. 4 out of 10 patients with HPS do not survive their illness. So, everyone needs to be much careful as it’s also very dangerous and deadly virus.

Zara Habib

Rawalpindi

