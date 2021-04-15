Top Headlines

India’s military chief concerned about US pullout from Afghanistan

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: India is concerned about a vacuum developing in Afghanistan following the proposed withdrawal of the United States and NATO forces from the country, the chief of the defence staff said on Thursday.

General Bipin Rawat told a security conference that the worry was “disruptors” would step into the space created by the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan. He declined to name the countries that could act as spoilers.

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that US troops would be withdrawn from Afghanistan starting on May 1 to end America’s longest war, rejecting calls for them to stay to ensure a peaceful resolution to that nation’s grinding internal conflict.

“Our concern is that the vacuum that will be created by the withdrawal of the United States and NATO should not create space for disruptors,” Rawat said.

India’s big worry is that instability in Afghanistan could spill over into its Muslim-majority territory of Kashmir where it has been fighting militants for three decades.

It is also concerned that arch-rival Pakistan will gain a bigger hand in Afghanistan because of its long-standing ties with the hardline Taliban, who are expected to play a dominant role once the United States leaves.

“There are many people looking for an opportunity to walk into the space being created,” Rawat said.

India invested $3 billion in Afghanistan on roads, power stations and even built its parliament following the ousting of the Taliban in 2001.

Rawat said India would be happy to provide more support to Afghanistan so long as peace can return.

Biden said that US objectives in Afghanistan had become “increasingly unclear” over the past decade.

Previous articleCourt bars Punjab govt from cancelling transfer of Jati Umra land
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

US, allied troops to leave Afghanistan by 9/11

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said on Wednesday US troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan starting May 1 to end America’s longest war, rejecting calls...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad reappointed information minister: PTI leader

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has been reappointed as minister for information and broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said on Thursday. "Congratulations...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cabinet okays summary to outlaw TLP under terrorism provisions: reports

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan approved on Thursday a summary from the Ministry of Interior proposing a...
Read more
NATIONAL

UAE is mediating between Pakistan and India, says diplomat

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ envoy to Washington confirmed the Gulf state is mediating between India and Pakistan to help the nuclear-armed rivals reach...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 deaths exceed over 100 for third day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 118 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the second consecutive day that fatalities have exceeded 100, the Ministry of National...
Read more
World

Biden, Suga to send signal to China at US-Japan summit

TOKYO/WASHINGTON: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and US President Joe Biden will highlight Tokyo’s central role in Washington’s strategy to counter the challenge of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Fawad reappointed information minister: PTI leader

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has been reappointed as minister for information and broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said on Thursday. "Congratulations...

Cabinet okays summary to outlaw TLP under terrorism provisions: reports

UAE is mediating between Pakistan and India, says diplomat

Covid-19 deaths exceed over 100 for third day

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.