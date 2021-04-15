Court bars Punjab govt from cancelling transfer of Jati Umra land

LAHORE: A civil court in Lahore on Thursday barred the Punjab government from cancelling the transfer of 15 acres of land that is part of the Raiwind estate of the Sharif family.

Reports citing sources said Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) was directed to transfer the lease of the land back to the provincial government.

The Sharif family had moved court against the government’s action and sought a stay order. Today, the court approved the request and summoned all parties to the case on April 27.

The Punjab government has accused the Sharif family of occupying the land which belongs to Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department. Punjab Revenue Department being the concerned authority is eligible to take action at any given time to take possession of the land back from the Sharifs.