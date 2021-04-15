Imran launches nationwide scholarship programme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Scholarship Programme in Islamabad on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The initiative, which will help enable students from impecunious strata access quality education at the undergraduate level, will be implemented in 129 public sector universities across the country.

An amount of Rs27.93 billion has been approved for the programme which will be utilised in the next five years.

The provinces are also pursuing the scholarship programme. In Punjab, an annual budget of Rs1 billion has been approved for the initiative while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has allocated Rs427 million.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the programme, the prime minister said that the federal government will spend Rs5.5 billion every year on 70,000 scholarships.

“No nation can progress without education,” Khan asserted, adding that the country cannot develop unless the powerful are brought under the rule of law.