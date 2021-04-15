HEADLINES

Indian counsel opposes IHC decision in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

By INP

ISLAMABAD: A counsel representing the Indian High Commission in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday challenged the high court’s decision to appoint a defence counsel in the case.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah headed a larger bench hearing into a case against the convicted Indian spy and heard a petition filed from the Indian High Commission against the appointment of a defence counsel for the Indian spy.

The high court directed the attorney general to submit a response on the application of the Indian authorities and said in its remarks that they were proceeding in the case as per the directions of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The Indian High Commission, represented by Barrister Shahnawaz Noon, took a plea before the court that the high court was not proceedings as per the requirements of the IHC.

“India has stressed upon the rights granted to its citizen under Vienna Convention and the ICJ’s decision,” he said adding that they had the right to arrange for a legal counsel for their citizen.

He further said that they do not have a ‘vakalatnama’ in the case to plead on behalf of Kulbhushan Jadhav in the case.

The high court adjourned the proceedings for May 5, 2021.

The Indian authorities have previously avoided responding in the case and for the time approached the court saying that they have the right to provide a legal counsel to the Indian citizen.

On January 14, the IHC has ordered the federal government to contact the Indian government again regarding the appointment of legal counsel to Jadhav.

The judge remarked that the Indian High Commission has not appointed a counsel yet despite being sent notices four times. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the Indian government is apparently not serious in Jadhav’s matter.

  1. Four times?! Then what are we waiting for? Just hang him already. It means India itself is not serious; Pakistan has already completed the entire procedure, so why is the IHC judge waiting?

