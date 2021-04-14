Opinion

PDM is broken

By Editor's Mail
PPP was the right hand of PDM but PPP made it separated from PDM. PDM is a big party to loss the PIT in PDM there are many parties they all are together to broke the PIT but now is being broken itself. There are two parties ANP and PPP left the PDM , it is broken due to a party that is PML n is going to meeting the ANP and PPP were separated from PDM because there were meeting just PML n join it , they did not say anything to other parties such as ANP and PPP. It is will be like wise leave it too than it will be broke completely. Therefore it should manage it before because it will not get government.

Rizwan Ahmed

Kech

