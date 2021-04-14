Opinion

Mansehra zoo

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

The Government of KP wants to construct a new zoo at Mansehra. Although all the experts have told them that the animals won’t survive the hot weather of Mansehra. But the Government wants to move the animals to Kalam each summer and than bring them down in winters. They want to take on this extra cost and burden because they want the local people to be educated in Wild life and Environment protection. Although the Government’s intentions are great but their method is full of holes. I think the KP Government should consider setting up a Museum at Mansehra instead of a costly zoo. A Museum won’t have a high running cost and will attract more tourists as Museums are unique and there is already a zoo in Peshawar. Besides show casing the local art, culture and even Ghandar origins, a section in the Museum can showcase local animals and how to take care of the Environment. The Government can even ask famous Museums in other nations to donate or borrow their Museum displays that are not in use by them. These displays are very educational and most Museums store their old displays in their store or destroy them. They would happily donate them to make more space. Yours Sincerely,

Shahryar Khan Baseer

- Advertisement -

Peshawar

Previous articlePDM is broken
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

PDM is broken

PPP was the right hand of PDM but PPP made it separated from PDM. PDM is a big party to loss the PIT in...
Read more
Comment

Burden of the Umbrella

An umbrella signifies protection, and those who cannot carry its burden should not be in the arena. Most insurance companies in the wWest use...
Read more
Comment

Stateless people in trouble

Monday March 22 was another tragic day for the Rohingyas. The tragic occurrence that day was an immense fire that swept through the Balukhali...
Read more
Comment

Ignorance is Bliss

It is said that knowledge is power, but it also implies that ignorance is bliss. It is a paradox that both maxims fit into...
Read more
Editorials

PTI’s call for cooperation

Declaring PDM  as dead  as a dodo, Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary  has called upon   its  three major components to abandon  the fruitless pursuit...
Read more
Editorials

Abandoned again?

US President Joe Biden’s announcement that US and other NATO troops would withdraw from Afghanistan by September 11 comes even though the talks between...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Stateless people in trouble

Monday March 22 was another tragic day for the Rohingyas. The tragic occurrence that day was an immense fire that swept through the Balukhali...

Ignorance is Bliss

PTI’s call for cooperation

Three-year-old girl raped in Chiniot

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.