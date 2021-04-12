CITY

Admin mulls blanket lockdown for Lahore

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)  will decide on a proposal to impose a blanket lockdown in Lahore in view of an alarming increase in coronavirus cases in Punjab.

However, a final decision will be taken after approval from the body and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In its proposal, the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department noted that markets are already being closed at 6:00 pm to curb the spread of the contagion disease.

In the last 24 hours, the province registered 16 deaths due to coronavirus-related complications, raising total casualties to 6,988.

It now has 250,459 confirmed cases after reporting 2,021 new infections. The authorities registered a transmission rate of 11.38 percent, down from 14.63 percent less than two weeks ago, after testing 17,755 samples.

There were 1,592 new recoveries recorded, leaving 203,960 fully recovered, and 39,511 active cases of the virus.

In a related development, some 35 teachers tested positive for coronavirus in schools across Sahiwal district, following which the city commissioner recommended the closure of schools in Okara and Sahiwal cities.

A meeting of the cabinet committee on coronavirus was held under the chairpersonship of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid.

The meeting expressed concern over the deteriorating situation of the third wave of the pandemic across the province.

The participants recommended tougher measures in cities with over 15 percent positivity rate.

Pakistan Today
