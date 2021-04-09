Well-deserved win

Our cricket team won the one-day series with South African team at their home ground by winning the first and the third matches. All games were bitterly fought with ups and downs that were not for the faint-hearted. Riding on the fabulous innings by Babar Azam, we won the first game. The second match was a close contest that South Africa won, but our team put up a great fight. Led by the great innings of Fakhar Zaman (193 runs), we almost turned the tables on South Africa. Although we lost the game, it was a treat to watch our team putting up a fight. The third match was also a treat to watch. Both Fakhar and Babar exhibited great batting with Fakhar scoring the century and Babar almost making it. The team played well with energy, which was great to see. South African batsmen put up a great fight, but our team prevailed to win the match to take the series and the trophy. While watching these games, the words of the great cricket commentator late Iftikhar Ahmed reverberated in my ears that “Cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties.” Let us hope that our team keeps the mojo and remains consistent in the future. I hope and pray that our days of glory in cricket will soon be back. Congratulations team Pakistan and keep up the good work.

- Advertisement -

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad