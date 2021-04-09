Remembering Aziz Jafrani 

The 12th death anniversary of acclaimed Historian, academia, writer, and poet Aziz Jafrani being observed today. He is considered among those historians of Sindh who compiled and wrote a consolidated history of Sindh,s Larr region. Aziz Jafrani was born on 18 January 1944 in Chuhar Jamali, a small town of District. Sujawal to a well-known figure of the area Mohammad Juman Jafrani, a teacher by profession. He inherited a thirst for knowledge from his father and to quench that thirst he started reading books at an early age, his first story was published in a weekly magazine for children Baran g Bari in 1955. As a teacher, he graced hundreds of thousands of students with the jewel of knowledge. The late historian was among the founding members of Sindhi Adabi Sangat who pioneered literary activities in District Thatta and Sujawal by organizing different events and literary gatherings. Besides that, he opened Mohammad Bin Qasim library- the first-ever library of Sujawal town in the year 1967. He was the man of lofty principles and during his stainless career as an academician that spanned over three decades, he never compromised over the quality of education and always defied the trend of “cheating” in Sindh. He spearheaded the struggle for creating awareness about the importance of education and literacy in district Thatta and Sujawal. He vividly advocated girl’s education when educating girls was considered a cardinal sin. His first book that contained his research about Sujawal- Sujawal Jee Tareekh The History of Sujawal was published in 1986 followed by-“Tareekh Jati Ja Nawan Wark” and “Sujawal Ji Siyasi Samaji Tarekh”. He also wrote A Novel Masoom-Innocent and few books about the history of Islam and Islamic culture. However, a book titled- Makalat-E- Aziz comprising selected verses of his poetry was also published by Sindh Culture Department after his death. Apart from it, he translated the Dr. Willies Book- The History of Islamic People in Sindhi His several articles about the Culture and History of Sindh were published in different Sindhi, Urdu, and English dailies of the country. While talking to this correspondent his Son Zubair Jafar Ali Said that; Following restrictions imposed by the Sindh government the scheduled event to Mark the death anniversary of his father had been called off. The Eminent literary figure of the Larr region passed away on 9th April 2009.

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Sujawal