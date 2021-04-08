NATIONAL

Pakistan issues visas to Sikh pilgrims to attend Baisakhi celebrations

By Anadolu Agency

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has issued more than 1,100 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in annual Baisakhi celebrations, said a statement from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

“These visas have been issued as a ‘special gesture’ by the Government of Pakistan in view of the importance of Baisakhi for Punjabis and Sikhs marking the start of their new year,” according to the statement that said the high commission extended special felicitations to all those celebrating the occasion and wished visiting pilgrims a fulfilling pilgrimage.

‘Baisakhi’ commemorates the day when the tenth Sikh guru, Gobind Singh, founded the ‘Khalsa Panth’, an army of warrior Sikhs, in 1699 to fight the Mughal Empire.

It also marks the onset of the harvesting season for the farmers in Punjab and is observed as a thanksgiving day. After the celebrations, the farmers start cutting the Rabi (winter) crop and hope for a better yield with each passing year.

The celebrations are planned to last from April 12 to April 22.

“The issuance of pilgrimage visas is a part of the Government of Pakistan’s efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines. This also reflects the commitment of the Government of Pakistan to faithfully implement the bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines,” it added.

Under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, a large number of pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions each year.

The managing body of the Sikh place of worship in India, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), welcomed the decision by Pakistan.

“We believe that those who want to visit religious shrines in Pakistan should be given visas,” said President Gobind Singh Longowal.

He told Anadolu Agency: “The Indian government must allow the pilgrims to visit Pakistan.”

In February, India denied permission to a group of pilgrims who wanted to visit Pakistan. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) cited security and the coronavirus situation in Pakistan for denying 600 pilgrims.

Previous articleGovt to abolish hundreds of posts in BPS 1-16
Avatar
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Govt to abolish hundreds of posts in BPS 1-16

ISLAMABAD: Contrary to the much-touted claim of creating 10 million new jobs, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is set to abolish hundreds of posts...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistani among 13 sentenced to death in Indonesia in drug case

ISLAMABAD: Indonesia has handed death sentences to a gang of more than a dozen drug traffickers, including a Pakistan-national man, the prosecutor’s office said. A...
Read more
NATIONAL

US blacklists group on human smuggling charges

WASHINGTON: Washington imposed sanctions on an alleged Pakistan-based organisation, accusing it of being involved in smuggling migrants to the United States, including foreign nationals...
Read more
HEADLINES

US says supports direct Pakistan-India talks on ‘issues of concern’

ISLAMABAD: The United States has said that it encourages direct dialogue between Pakistan and India on “issues of concern,” as signs have emerged in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Dozens of UK MPs raise concerns on putting Pakistan, Bangladesh in red list travel ban

ISLAMABAD: Around 38 lawmakers of the United Kingdom (UK) have written a letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, raising concerns over putting Pakistan...
Read more
HEADLINES

PPP summons CEC meeting on April 11

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has summoned the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting on April 11 at Bilawal House, Karachi. In...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

US blacklists group on human smuggling charges

WASHINGTON: Washington imposed sanctions on an alleged Pakistan-based organisation, accusing it of being involved in smuggling migrants to the United States, including foreign nationals...

Restoring aid, US to provide $235 million to Palestine

New Zealand bans travellers from India due to high Covid-19 cases

Epaper – April 8 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.