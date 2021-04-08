NATIONAL

Govt to abolish hundreds of posts in BPS 1-16

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: Contrary to the much-touted claim of creating 10 million new jobs, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is set to abolish hundreds of posts in BPS 1-16 lying vacant for almost over a year.

According to sources, the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR) has considered a summary submitted by the finance division regarding “Re-Organising the Federal Government Proposal Regarding Abolition of Posts” and took important decisions in this regard.

As per details, all ministries/divisions will abolish posts in BPS-1 to 16 that have remained vacant for more than one year. However, the posts to be abolished will not include posts that are vacant due to transfer/posting and positions meant for promotion.

Similarly, the posts where the recruitment process is already under process will also be exempted till the finalisation of the process.

Moreover, the posts in BPS 1 to 16 belonging to health, education, and police departments in the federal government will be exempted from abolition being the operational nature of such departments.

The CCIR, in its decision, has also advised all Principal Accounting Officers (PAOs) of all federal ministries/divisions to carry out an exercise to identify the posts for abolition and intimate within four (04) weeks to CCIR.

The total employment in Pakistan is 64 million, out of which 24 million is in the agriculture sector, 4 million in the public sector, and the remaining 36 million employment is being provided by the urban sector.

To implement the government’s austerity drive and bring reforms in government departments, Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier constituted a task force on austerity and government restructuring, led by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain.

On August 5, Dr Ishrat Hussain gave a presentation to the federal cabinet on the restructuring of the federal government. One of Dr. Ishrat-led task force’s recommendations was to abolish 71,000 posts lying vacant for over a year in various federal government departments. The federal cabinet had yet to give a go-ahead to implement these recommendations.

It is worth mentioning that the much-trumpeted pre-election promise of PTI was to create 10 million jobs in its five-year term. However, it is now all set to abolish hundreds of posts in various ministries and departments working under the federal government. And, this move is expected to result in panic and frustration among the people especially the unemployed youth.

Previous articlePakistani among 13 sentenced to death in Indonesia in drug case
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistani among 13 sentenced to death in Indonesia in drug case

ISLAMABAD: Indonesia has handed death sentences to a gang of more than a dozen drug traffickers, including a Pakistan-national man, the prosecutor’s office said. A...
Read more
NATIONAL

US blacklists group on human smuggling charges

WASHINGTON: Washington imposed sanctions on an alleged Pakistan-based organisation, accusing it of being involved in smuggling migrants to the United States, including foreign nationals...
Read more
HEADLINES

US says supports direct Pakistan-India talks on ‘issues of concern’

ISLAMABAD: The United States has said that it encourages direct dialogue between Pakistan and India on “issues of concern,” as signs have emerged in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Dozens of UK MPs raise concerns on putting Pakistan, Bangladesh in red list travel ban

ISLAMABAD: Around 38 lawmakers of the United Kingdom (UK) have written a letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, raising concerns over putting Pakistan...
Read more
HEADLINES

PPP summons CEC meeting on April 11

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has summoned the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting on April 11 at Bilawal House, Karachi. In...
Read more
KARACHI

Arrested suspect in sugar scandal turns out to be Sindh govt employee

KARACHI: An accused arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) during its probe into last year's sugar scandal was found to be an employee...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Restoring aid, US to provide $235 million to Palestine

WASHINGTON/JERUSALEM: The Biden administration announced on Wednesday it would provide $235 million in US aid to the Palestinians, restarting funding for the United Nations...

New Zealand bans travellers from India due to high Covid-19 cases

Epaper – April 8 LHR 2021

Epaper – April 8 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.