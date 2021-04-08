CITY

FIA issues notice to federal minister’s brother over involvement in sugar scandal

The agency summoned Makhdoom Shehryar at its office on April 15

By News Desk

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday issued a notice to Makhdoom Shehryar, the brother of Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtiar, for allegedly selling sugar through the practice of satta (price-fixing through collusion), according to a news outlet.

The agency summoned Makhdoom Shehryar at its office on April 15 and ordered him to show documents related to the selling of sugar through satta and to submit details of the procedure adopted by his mill to book and sell sugar through the process of satta.

According to the notice, the administration and shareholders have been accused of being involved with the satta mafia, adding that the latter is minting illegal money with the help of sugar mill owners.

Commenting on the matter, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar said that he previously had shares in the company but does not have them anymore.

Last month, the FIA had arrested seven people allegedly involved with the sugar satta mafia. All seven accused, arrested by the agency, were brokers and were involved in the creation of artificial shortage and price hike of sugar with the connivance of mills’ owners.

They were operating through electronic means to dishonestly and fraudulently manoeuvre, manipulate and artificially hike sugar prices amidst hoaxes of impending sugar stock shortages.

Furthermore, the arrested were also indulged in opening and operating fake third-party accounts to conceal the illegitimate crime proceedings. The agency had also recovered mobile phones, registers, laptops and some other items from their possession.

Previous articleJunagarh under Indian occupation
Next articleMount, Chilwell on target as Chelsea beat Porto to put one foot in semis
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

  1. Ask this bunch of thieves (Makhdoom Family) from where did they get their billion dollars from and can they spend the whole $1 billion the way they hoard their wealth?

    They can’t even do something productive for this country & can’t even invest.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

Two-day course on public financial management conducted

LAHORE: The Executive Development Institute (EDI) of National School of Public Policy held a two-day workshop on public financial management. The part of the...
Read more
CITY

Punjab bans meetings of prisoners with families

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday banned meetings of prisoners with their families for ten days across the province in the wake of coronavirus. The...
Read more
CITY

Japanese embassy says considering cultural grant for Taxila Museum

ISLAMABAD: On receiving a request from the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab, Japan is considering providing cultural grant assistance to Taxila Museum, the embassy...
Read more
CITY

Malam Jabba ski resort closed for public

PESHAWAR: The management of the Malam Jabba ski resort has closed the picturesque tourist place for the general public after the contractor was stopped...
Read more
CITY

Pakistan readies to produce own Covid-19 vaccine

LAHORE: Pakistan has started preparations to produce its own Covid-19 vaccine after the initiative is being launched by the University of Veterinary and Animal...
Read more
CITY

3.5m children vaccinated against polio: officials

ISLAMABAD: 3.5 million children have been vaccinated during the first four days of the polio immunisation campaign, officials said on Saturday. A five-day nationwide polio...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PPP, ANP plan forming new opposition alliance with likeminded parties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) – the two disgruntled parties who were issued show-cause notices by opposition alliance of Pakistan...

‘Pakistan, South Korea need to replicate CPEC model to boost bilateral trade’

Pakistan urges world to help end rights abuses in occupied Kashmir

Ramadan charity helps Pakistan’s poor

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.