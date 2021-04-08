Child abusing gun teacher arrested in Lahore

A man who used to allegedly lure children in under the ruse of teaching them how to use a gun and would then abuse them has been arrested from Lahore, the police reported on Thursday.

The Sanda police stated that there was video-graphic proof of the man teaching the children to use a gun, only to them molest them.

A citizen of the Rajgarh neighbourhood in the provincial capital petitioned the police to register a first information report (FIR) against the man, who was caught by residents of the area and handed over to the authorities.

Reportedly, the suspect had attempted to forcibly take the plaintiff’s brother with him, but had been stopped. Moreover, it is estimated that the man has abused some 10 children in this manner.

The police have reported that they have registered the case and are currently interrogating the suspect.