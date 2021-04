KARACHI: Three people including two children were killed and seven others hurt on Wednesday when a cylinder exploded inside a car at Sachal Goth neighbourhood near Regional Meteorological Centre in Karachi.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Karachi (East) SSP Sajid Amir Suddozai said the LPG cylinder blast also caused a traffic jam on the University Road.

Police have launched further investigation into the incident.