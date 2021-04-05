Opinion

Malik Barkat Ali’s role in freedom struggle

By PakistanToday

Malik Barkat Ali was a close associate of Allama Iqbal, who played a leading role from Punjab, in the political struggle waged from the platform of the All India Muslim League under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam. He died on 5th April 1946. At a special session of All India Muslim League held in 1946 attended by 470 elected Muslim members of provincial assemblies, Quaid-e-Azam paid glowing tribute to him: “I am deeply grieved to hear the very depressing and sad news of the sudden death of Malik Barkat Ali. He was from the very beginning a true and loyal member of the Muslim League, and on all occasions, he rendered the greatest service to Muslim India. His advice and staunch support on all occasions was of greatest value to the League and myself. Muslim India has lost in him a great man, and I have lost in him not only a colleague, a collaborator but also a great friend. My deepest sympathies go out to his family in their bereavement for their irreparable loss.”.

Malik Barkat Ali was elected to Punjab Legislature on the Muslim League ticket in 1937 and 1946. He alone represented Muslim League in Punjab Legislature from 1937 to 1944 and participated in the annual sessions held at Bombay, Aligarh and Delhi in 1924, 1925 and 1926. He was elected as Vice President Punjab Muslim League on 12 May 1936 with Allama Iqbal as President. This close association with Allama Iqbal started in the late 20s and continued until Allama’s death in 1938. On 19 June 1930 Malik Barkat Ali and Allama Iqbal, jointly sponsored a resolution with Gokal Chand and Nanak in Lahore High Court Bar, condemning the unfair trial of Bhagat Singh. He was amongst four members nominated by Quaid e Azam to prepare the draft of the Lahore Resolution on 21 March 1940, which was adopted by the Executive Committee on 22 March and passed on 23 March 1940. He also served as patron of the Muslim Students Federation.

After a distinguished academic career, he started teaching at FC College. He briefly joined government service only to resign in 1914. He became editor of English weekly, “The Observer”. While there in 1916 he completed his legal studies gaining top position in the LLB examination of Punjab University. In an editorial written on June 8, 1916, he wrote: “At the present time, when clouds are thickening over the horizon of Indian Muslims, it is essential that the President of the Muslim League, at the gathering at Lucknow must be possessed of the rare quality of courage. As we look around in search of Muslim leaders, we must confess that the personality of Mr Jinnah emerges as the most appropriate”. Malik Barkat Ali was very critical of Sir Michael O.Dwyer, Lt. Governor, of Punjab from 1913, who imposed censorship asking proprietors to sack him, but they chose to suspend publication. It is unfortunate that Malik Barkat did not live to see the emergence of Pakistan as a sovereign independent democratic welfare state for which he had struggled all his life.

Previous articleMalaysian ex-PM Najib appeals graft conviction in 1MDB saga
Next articleIndia’s daily virus cases breach 100,000, politicians still hold huge rallies
Avatar
PakistanToday

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

As I saw Bhutto 

It was the late 1960s when the bipolar world was divided between capitalism and socialism. This part of the world also witnessed the wave...
Read more
Comment

From Echo of Bombs to Chirping of Birds

Walking down the beautiful green streets of Islamabad, and looking at its mesmerizing natural beauty I realize this city is the model of what...
Read more
Comment

Rights violations in Kashmir

Once again, the United States Department of State, 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, has reproached India on her human rights record. The country...
Read more
Editorials

Opening trade with India

The recent flip-flop over the import of sugar and cotton from India does not provide an edifying picture of how the government is being...
Read more
Editorials

Being left out

While it was disappointing enough for Pakistani travellers placed on the UK’s list of countries whose citizens could not enter the country on a...
Read more
Letters

Water scarcity

Water scarcity is one of the biggest problems in Pakistan. The predictions are that the country may face acute water scarcity by 2025, and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

People rush to purchase Russian vaccine as private sales open

KARACHI: Thousands of people rushed to get inoculated in the first round of commercial sales of Covid-19 vaccines that began over the weekend, with...

India’s daily virus cases breach 100,000, politicians still hold huge rallies

Malik Barkat Ali’s role in freedom struggle

Malaysian ex-PM Najib appeals graft conviction in 1MDB saga

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.