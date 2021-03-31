NATIONAL

Shahbaz ‘not open’ to out-of-court settlement of defamation suit: reports

By INP
Pakistan's opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif (C) gestures as he arrives at the High Court in Lahore on June 3, 2020. - Shahbaz Sharif was granted interim bail on June 3 by the Lahore High Court till June 17, restraining the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting the leader of the opposition in money-laundering and assets beyond means investigation, according to local reports. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

LONDON/LAHORE: Counsel for Daily Mail, a British tabloid, failed to woo former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif to settle his defamation suit against the publication out of court, reports citing sources claimed Tuesday.

A conditional offer to publish an “explanation” of the story was rejected by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president who sought damage compensation, an apology and an explanation, and withdrawal of the news.

However, David Rose, the reporter who filed the article, dismissed reports of an out-of-court settlement.

The publication has two weeks to submit its evidence to the court.

In July 2019, Mail on Sunday published a story about alleged embezzlement of earthquake funds provided by the now-defunct Department for International Development (DFID) for the rehabilitation of the victims, making a case against then-chief minister Sharif.

In January last year, Sharif filed a defamation suit against the newspaper, the publication, its parent Mail Online, and Rose in the High Court of Justice, London for the publishing the “gravely defamatory” story.

