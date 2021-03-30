HEADLINES

Regional peace, stability contingent upon resolving Jammu & Kashmir dispute, PM Imran tells PM Modi

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: In a major breakthrough in bilateral relations, Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday responded to a letter of Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, reminding him that durable peace and stability in the South Asian region is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

This is the first official exchange of goodwill letters between the two chief executives of the two arch-rival states who have fought almost four wars on the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir left over by history since the partition of the subcontinent in the year 1947.

This exchange follows reports of back-channel talks between the two countries which was welcomed by China. A spokesman of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zhao Lijian, Monday said that China welcomed the recent positive interactions between Pakistan and India and said that it was ready to work with Pakistan to inject positive energy into regional peace, stability and development.

Thanking the Indian Prime Minister for his goodwill letter in which Narendra Modi had conveyed greetings to the Pakistanis on Pakistan Day, observed on March 23, Imran Khan stated that the people of Pakistan also desire peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbours, including India.

“We are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular, the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.”

He maintained that the creation of an enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue.

“I also take this opportunity to convey our best wishes for the people of India in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” the premier wrote in the letter dated March 29, 2021.

Prime Minister Imran further stated that the people of Pakistan commemorate Pakistan Day by paying tribute to the wisdom and foresight of their founding fathers in envisioning an independent, sovereign state where they could live in freedom and realize their full potential.

Previous articleLHC sets aside orders of declaring Nusrat Shehbaz absconder
Avatar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

LHC sets aside orders of declaring Nusrat Shehbaz absconder

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday set aside orders of declaring Nusrat Shehbaz, wife of Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz...
Read more
HEADLINES

Masajid across country to remain open during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak: Qadri

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noorul Haq Qadri has said that Masajid across the country would remain open during the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Federal minister in hot water after jumping queue to get vaccine

Federal Minister for Housing and Pakistan Muslim League–Quaid (PML-Q) senior leader Tariq Bashir Cheema has landed himself in hot water after videos emerged showing...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rasheed grateful to ‘Tableeghi Jamaat’ for postponing Islamabad congregation

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday extended his gratitude to the management of ‘Tableeghi Jamaat’ for postponing their annual congregation, scheduled...
Read more
HEADLINES

Premier forms committee to review social media regulations

Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a committee comprising high-ranking officials to review the social media regulations within the country it emerged on Tuesday,...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘Feeling better today after so many well-wishers’ prayers’ says President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, on Tuesday said that he was overwhelmed and humbled by well-wishers' prayers pouring...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Rasheed grateful to ‘Tableeghi Jamaat’ for postponing Islamabad congregation

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday extended his gratitude to the management of ‘Tableeghi Jamaat’ for postponing their annual congregation, scheduled...

Premier forms committee to review social media regulations

‘Feeling better today after so many well-wishers’ prayers’ says President

Three Karachi neighbourhoods under smart quarantine

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.