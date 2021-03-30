HEADLINES

Rasheed grateful to ‘Tableeghi Jamaat’ for postponing Islamabad congregation

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday extended his gratitude to the management of ‘Tableeghi Jamaat’ for postponing their annual congregation, scheduled to be held in Islamabad from April 1 to 4.

In a tweet, Sheikh Rashid said the management of Tableeghi Jamaat postponed its congregation on his request which was made in view of the recent spike in the coronavirus
cases under its third wave.

“I am very grateful to the management of “Tableeghi Jamaat” that on my request, they have postponed their annual ‘IJTEMA’ in Islamabad, scheduled from 1st to 4th April. The request was made in view of the increasing cases of Covid-19 in the city,” the minister tweeted.

Islamabad has seen a rise in coronavirus cases as the third wave of the virus intensifies across the country.

As per the latest data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Islamabad has 6,126 active coronavirus cases while the number of dead from the infection has risen to 563.

