Angry group in PML-N wants Sharifs to part ways with PPP

The group asks PML-N leadership to adopt a clear strategy

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: With the declaration of Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP’s) Yousaf Raza Gillani as leader of the opposition in Senate, cracks have emerged within the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Today learnt on Saturday.

On condition of anonymity, a source in the PML-N informed that a large group of lawmakers within the PML-N have asked the party leadership to part ways with the PPP.

According to details, the appointment of Gillani as the leader of the opposition has angered the PML-N group, led by Khwaja Mohammad Asif, Khwaja Saad Rafique and some others.

The group, having a history of acrimony with the PPP, has asked the PML-N leadership not to be fooled by the PPP anymore. “The angry group says that PPP’s conduct is spreading frustration among the PML-N lawmakers and workers. They say that due to the PPP’s betrayal, the PML-N is losing its political status and public charm, and becoming a laughing stock,” the source said.

The source added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has proved its political acumen by using the PPP while the PML-N is being fooled and proved immature. “The angry group says that due to the political moves of Imran Khan, the PPP is enjoying perks in the government while it also has the top slot as an opposition party. They say that the PPP breaks its promise at every occasion,” the source said.

“The group has asked the PML-N leadership to adopt a clear strategy and part ways with the PPP so as the fight against the PTI could be waged.”

On the other hand, Ahsan Iqbal, a senior leader of the PML-N, has said that the PPP has hurt his party and it has formed a separate alliance apart from the PDM.

During a press conference, Ahsan claimed that the PPP has formed a new alliance with the BAP, Jamaat-e-Islami and ANP. “We are saddened by what the PPP has done. Yousaf Raza Gilani became a senator with the votes of the PML-N but the PPP borrowed senators from the government and got Gilani elected as the leader of the opposition,” said Ahsan Iqbal.

He said that now the whole of Pakistan is suffering due to the PTI government. He said South Punjab was to become a province in 90 days but not even its name has been given so far.

“$500 million are being borrowed from the IMF to run the Pakistani economy. The Pakistani financial institutions are being mortgaged for the sake of the IMF,” he criticised the government.

He said that the Higher Education Commission has been attacked. The PML-N will challenge the mini budget and the Higher Education Ordinance in a court, he concluded.

Previous articleEnvironmental improvement amongst top priorities: PM
Avatar
Mian Abrar
