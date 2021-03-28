Environmental improvement amongst top priorities: PM

ISLAMABAD: The lights of the Prime Minister’s office were switched off for one hour on Saturday in connection with the Earth Hour to increase awareness of environmental challenges and the growing impact of climate change.

On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all non-essential lights of the PM House were turned off from 8:30pm to 9:30pm, descending the planet in darkness.

In his message, the Prime Minister said that environmental improvement is amongst top priorities of the government. He also appealed to the nation to vigorously support the government for a clean and pollution-free environment.

The Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) had launched the initiative in 2007, calling for action to ward off the impact of climate change, protect a healthy green environment and conserve energy.

Earth Hour is celebrated every year across the world during which unnecessary lights and electric appliances are turned off for one hour between 8:30pm to 9:30pm.

The event is aimed at increasing awareness about how excessive and unneeded electricity usage drives the demand for more electricity, the production of which contributes significantly to environmental pollution.

Greenhouse gases emitted by the powerhouses accumulate in the atmosphere and disturb the natural weather patterns, resulting in the abnormal severity of weathers with each passing year.

Complaints of Balochistan:

Separately, the premier directed officers of the federal departments to ensure their attendance in meetings related to public complaints of Balochistan.

Expressing annoyance over the quarterly progress report on implementation regarding Balochistan on Prime Minister’s Citizens Complaints Portal, the PM directed the delivery unit to issue a letter to all concerned officers.

Governor Balochistan Amnaullah Yasinzai had complained about the absence of federal officers in meetings held for redressal of public complaints.

The PM warned that strict action will be taken against those officers who will not attend the meetings related to welfare of people.

During the review on public complaints, the performance of officers of seventeen federal departments was evaluated on the dashboard. According to the report, 11,000 complaints have been received from Balochistan and ninety per cent of them have been resolved with a 37 per cent satisfaction rate of people.