Official previously removed by PM Imran posted again in Lahore

The government has posted Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis as the Lahore commissioner.

The official took to microblogging website Twitter to make the announcement on Sunday.

“Posted as Commissioner Lahore,” he tweeted.

It is worth mentioning here that that Captain (r) Usman, who was previously the Lahore DCO, was relieved from his duty as the director general of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in 2018 after Prime Minister Imran Khan assumed office for his alleged involvement in the Model Town carnage.

The premier had taken the decision after speaking to Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Allama Tahirul Qadri, following which he directed the Punjab chief minister and asked him to remove the officials accused in the case.

On June 17, 2014, at least 14 people were killed and 100 others injured when the police opened fire to disperse protesting PAT workers during an anti-encroachment operation outside the residence of Dr Qadri.