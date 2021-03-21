NATIONAL

Official previously removed by PM Imran posted again in Lahore

Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis has been appointed the commissioner of Lahore

By News Desk

The government has posted Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis as the Lahore commissioner.

The official took to microblogging website Twitter to make the announcement on Sunday.
“Posted as Commissioner Lahore,” he tweeted.

It is worth mentioning here that that Captain (r) Usman, who was previously the Lahore DCO, was relieved from his duty as the director general of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in 2018 after Prime Minister Imran Khan assumed office for his alleged involvement in the Model Town carnage.

The premier had taken the decision after speaking to Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Allama Tahirul Qadri, following which he directed the Punjab chief minister and asked him to remove the officials accused in the case.

On June 17, 2014, at least 14 people were killed and 100 others injured when the police opened fire to disperse protesting PAT workers during an anti-encroachment operation outside the residence of Dr Qadri.

Previous articlePakistan ranked 105 in world happiness report
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan ranked 105 in world happiness report

ISLAMABAD: The UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network has released the World Happiness Report 2021 and Pakistan has been ranked at 105 out of 149...
Read more
NATIONAL

India quietly commissions first ballistic missile tracking vessel: report

ISLAMABAD: Joining an elite club of nations with access to nuclear missile tracking vessels, the Indian Navy secretly commissioned the highly secretive Ocean Surveillance...
Read more
HEADLINES

Faraz urges Opp not to misguide people on coronavirus, vaccination

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday urged the opposition parties, specifically Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, not...
Read more
NATIONAL

Mentally disabled woman gang-raped in Faisalabad

A woman with a mental disability was gang-raped by at least two men in Faisalabad and her widowed mother has accused police of causing...
Read more
NATIONAL

Faisal Mosque reopened for prayers after one day

Faisal Mosque in the federal capital was reopened for congregational prayers after one day of closure by the authorities due to violations of the...
Read more
HEADLINES

DRAP proposes Sputnik vaccine double-dose price at Rs8,500

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has prepared recommendations for fixing the prices of the coronavirus vaccines, sources said on Sunday. The DRAP...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Mentally disabled woman gang-raped in Faisalabad

A woman with a mental disability was gang-raped by at least two men in Faisalabad and her widowed mother has accused police of causing...

Furore after Modi critic quits top Indian university ‘under political pressure’

Syrian army shelling of hospital kills seven in northwest town: witnesses

Faisal Mosque reopened for prayers after one day

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.