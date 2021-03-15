Governor expresses concern over blast in Orangi Town

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday expressed concerns over a blast near Rangers’ mobile in the Orangi Town area of the metropolis.

He directed the Karachi commissioner to ensure immediate medical treatment to injured persons of the blast.

He also directed the Karachi additional inspector general of police (IGP) to submit a detailed inquiry report into the incident.

At least a person was killed while 10 others sustained injuries in a motorcyle blast in Orangi Town area of the megalopolis on Monday.

Police, Rangers and rescue workers immediately rushed to the spot of the incident and shifted the injured to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Suhai Aziz said the attack was apparently directed at the Rangers personnel who were passing through the area in a vehicle when the bomb — fitted in a parked motorcycle — went off.

As a result, three Rangers personnel and seven others were injured, she added. They were shifted to different hospitals in the city. One Rangers official succumbed to his injuries, the SSP said.

Mominabad SHO Gul Mohammed Awan also confirmed that the bomb was fitted in a parked motorcycle in Orangi Town-5.

The law enforcement agencies had cordoned off the area.