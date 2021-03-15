HEADLINES

Governor expresses concern over blast in Orangi Town

1 killed, 10 injured in Orangi Town blast

By APP

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday expressed concerns over a blast near Rangers’ mobile in the Orangi Town area of the metropolis.

He directed the Karachi commissioner to ensure immediate medical treatment to injured persons of the blast.

He also directed the Karachi additional inspector general of police (IGP) to submit a detailed inquiry report into the incident.

At least a person was killed while 10 others sustained injuries in a motorcyle blast in Orangi Town area of the megalopolis on Monday.

Police, Rangers and rescue workers immediately rushed to the spot of the incident and shifted the injured to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Suhai Aziz said the attack was apparently directed at the Rangers personnel who were passing through the area in a vehicle when the bomb — fitted in a parked motorcycle — went off.

As a result, three Rangers personnel and seven others were injured, she added. They were shifted to different hospitals in the city. One Rangers official succumbed to his injuries, the SSP said.

Mominabad SHO Gul Mohammed Awan also confirmed that the bomb was fitted in a parked motorcycle in Orangi Town-5.

The law enforcement agencies had cordoned off the area.

Previous articleGovt plans to reach out to opposition for fresh electoral reforms, provincial status to GB
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt plans to reach out to opposition for fresh electoral reforms, provincial status to GB

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view the reservations shown by the treasury and the opposition parties over ‘nontransparent’ elections of the Senate, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday...
Read more
HEADLINES

NAB allowed to file supplementary reference in Karkey rental power case till April 6

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday sought more time from the accountability court to file a supplementary reference against former prime minister Raja...
Read more
HEADLINES

SHO remanded after 7th class student’s death in custody

PESHAWAR: A local court on Monday remanded the arrested station house officer (SHO) of Peshawar’s Gharbi (western) police station in police custody in a case...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, Iran voice concern over IS presence in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have stressed the need for regional cooperation to help establish peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan Prime Minister's Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq...
Read more
HEADLINES

Buzdar announces Rs7bn Ramzan Package to provide relief to masses

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced the Ramzan Package worth seven billion to provide relief to the masses in the holy month...
Read more
HEADLINES

President, first lady get Covid jab; urges precautions to fight third wave

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi on Monday got their anti-Covid shots with the former urging the nation to take...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan, Iran voice concern over IS presence in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have stressed the need for regional cooperation to help establish peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan Prime Minister's Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq...

Buzdar announces Rs7bn Ramzan Package to provide relief to masses

President, first lady get Covid jab; urges precautions to fight third wave

Imran-Khan-42

Election of Baloch, tribal leaders on Senate top slots to strengthen federation: PM

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.