Sports

PCB aims to hold remaining HBL PSL matches in June

The cricketing body says the franchises have unanimously agreed and the decision is being taken after considering all relevant factors

By News Desk

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to aim for holding the remaining HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Karachi in June this year.

The cricketing body, in a statement issued on Thursday, said the franchises have unanimously agreed and the decision is being taken after considering all factors relating to event organisation.

It said as the national team have commitments in March, April and late August, the month of June is the most preferred and practical window for holding the remaining PSL matches.

The event was postponed earlier this month due to confirmation of coronavirus cases among some players.

News Desk
