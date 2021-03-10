PM launches ‘Koi Bhuka Na Soye’ programme, vows to provide direct subsidy to 30m families

ISLAMABAD: In order to protect the poor people from inflation and price hike, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government would initiate a revolutionary programme of providing direct subsidy to 30 million families, around half of the country’s population, from June.

He said this while launching the ‘Koi Bhuka Na Soye’ programme, under which the poor and labour classes would be provided free meal boxes twice a day through mobile trucks at various points of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The prime minister said that through the direct subsidy programme, to be carried out under the umbrella of Ehsaas Programme, the subsidy amounts would be directly credited to the accounts of poor people, enabling them to buy basic food items like wheat flour, sugar, ghee etc.

He added that the government would also bring a similar direct subsidy programme for the farmers to help them in getting fertilizers and other agricultural inputs on subsidised rates.

The premier said that 70 per cent of the work for the direct subsidy programme has already been completed while progress on the remaining 30 per cent is underway.