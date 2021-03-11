CITY

LHC seeks govt’s reply over increased chicken prices

The court was requested to order the concerned authorities to take concrete steps to bring down the prices of chicken

By TLTP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the concerned authorities on a petition seeking directives for the government to bring down the price of chicken in the province.

After a preliminary hearing, a bench of the high court directed the provincial government and other respondents to submit their comments on the writ petition at the next hearing.

The petitioner stated before the court that the government has failed to control the rising prices of chicken. The court was requested to order the authorities concerned to take concrete steps to bring down the prices.

It is pertinent to mention that the prices of chicken have gone up considerably with chicken meat being sold at as high as Rs500 per kg in Karachi, Rs365 per kg in Lahore and Rs400 per kg in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government on Wednesday showed serious concern over a “deliberate” and “abrupt” increase in prices of chicken meat in Karachi.

In a letter to the Karachi commissioner, Director of the Bureau of Supply and Prices Javed Hassan Khan said, “In spite of declaring all the deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and mukhtiarkars as special price magistrates in their respective jurisdictions by the government of Sindh, the notified price of chicken(meat is not implemented and being increased. This abrupt increase in the price of chicken meat and the uncontrolled situation reflect the bad impression of the government functionaries.”

He said the special price magistrates are responsible to take stern action against profiteering and rationalise prices of all essential commodities, including chicken meat.

The letter demanded the deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and mukhtiarkars to curb the abrupt and undue hike in the prices of chicken.

 

Previous articlePM launches ‘Koi Bhuka Na Soye’ programme, vows to provide direct subsidy to 30m families
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

PM launches ‘Koi Bhuka Na Soye’ programme, vows to provide direct subsidy to 30m families

ISLAMABAD: In order to protect the poor people from inflation and price hike, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government would initiate...
Read more
CITY

Buzdar angry over South Punjab Secretariat’s pathetic performance

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar is not happy with the performance of South Punjab Secretariat as he strongly reprimanded the concerned officers for...
Read more
CITY

Senate polls: PPP, JUI-F furious over PML-N candidate Afridi

ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered due to the defeat of Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the recently-held Senate elections, the Pakistan...
Read more
CITY

CNS grants exemption from appearance to Sanaullah

LAHORE: A special court for Control of Narcotics Substance (CNC) in Lahore on Saturday granted an exemption from hearing to PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah...
Read more
CITY

SHC issues arrest warrant for finance secy in promotion case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday issued bailable arrest warrants of Finance Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal in connection with a case of...
Read more
CITY

Health workers hesitate over Sinopharm vaccine, poll says

ISLAMABAD: Just over a half of the country's health workers have received a Covid-19 shot since inoculations began in February, while a poll released...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Domestic violence against Women in Pakistan

Despite strict laws and social awareness, domestic violence is prevalent in Pakistan at an alarming rate. Almost one in three Pakistani women report facing...

Some common foibles

Imran Khan and secret ballot

Law and order breaking down

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.