COAS discusses regional situation with Bahrain’s security officials

By Staff Report
RAWALPINDI:  Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday held one-on-one meetings with Bahrain Nation Guard Commander Field Marshal Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa and Bahrain National Security Advisor Major General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, during his visit to Bahrain.
During the meetings, issues of mutual interest and regional security situation came under discussion.
The COAS offered Pakistan’s complete support in achieving shared interests in bilateral security cooperation including training and capacity building, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release received on Wednesday.
Later, delegation level talks were also held, where current developments in Afghan peace process, border security and necessary steps to be undertaken to facilitate an Afghan-led and Afghan owned peace process were discussed.

Previous articleMixing competence with corruption
Next articlePM launches ‘Koi Bhuka Na Soye’ programme, vows to provide direct subsidy to 30m families
