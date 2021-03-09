Foreigner sustains injuries in firing incident

KARACHI: A foreigner sustained minor injuries while a passerby was also injured in a firing incident in the Baghdadi area of the megalopolis on Tuesday.

According to police, a Chinese national identified as Jason s/o Yahoo sustained minor injuries due to the glass break of his vehicle in firing near DMC School, Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Road, Lyari, by two unidentified assailants riding a motorbike, while a passer-by was also injured due to gunshots.

The injured passerby was identified as Khalid, s/o Sher Muhammad, age 40 years. He was shot in the stomach and hand.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (South) Javed Akbar Riaz said that the Chinese national was in the area during a visit, along with his driver and interpreter, when his vehicle was attacked by unknown assailants.

He said according to preliminary investigations the incident seemed to be a targeted attack.

He said that shells of 9mm pistol were found from the crime scene, which was being sent for forensic.

The vehicle belonged to Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.

Earlier in December, Police and security officials disarmed a bomb planted on the car of a Chinese restaurant owner in Karachi’s posh Clifton locality near Bilawal House.