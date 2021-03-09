HEADLINES

Foreigner sustains injuries in firing incident

Injured shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment

By APP

KARACHI: A foreigner sustained minor injuries while a passerby was also injured in a firing incident in the Baghdadi area of the megalopolis on Tuesday.

According to police, a Chinese national identified as Jason s/o Yahoo sustained minor injuries due to the glass break of his vehicle in firing near DMC School, Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Road, Lyari, by two unidentified assailants riding a motorbike, while a passer-by was also injured due to gunshots.

The injured passerby was identified as Khalid, s/o Sher Muhammad, age 40 years. He was shot in the stomach and hand.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (South) Javed Akbar Riaz said that the Chinese national was in the area during a visit, along with his driver and interpreter, when his vehicle was attacked by unknown assailants.

He said according to preliminary investigations the incident seemed to be a targeted attack.

He said that shells of 9mm pistol were found from the crime scene, which was being sent for forensic.

The vehicle belonged to Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.

Earlier in December, Police and security officials disarmed a bomb planted on the car of a Chinese restaurant owner in Karachi’s posh Clifton locality near Bilawal House.

Previous articleGovt offers Senate deputy chairman office to JUI-F
Next articleConstitution protects rights of religious minorities, sacred places: Alvi
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Public outrage: abducted student killed, accused of being criminal

A student of the University of Sindh, who was forcibly taken from his hostel on February 10, was shot dead in an alleged police...
Read more
NATIONAL

Constitution protects rights of religious minorities, sacred places: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said the government was taking necessary measures to protect the rights of minorities as well as ensure...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt offers Senate deputy chairman office to JUI-F

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Pervaiz Khattak on Tuesday offered the office of Senate deputy chairman to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F). Pervaiz Khattak and JUI-F Secretary-General Abdul...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qaiser rejects claims of fraud during Imran trust vote

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser on Tuesday rejected the claim that the number of votes reposing trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran pushes for polls transparency to ensure fair elections

ISLAMABAD: Observing that electronic voting was essential to ensure transparency and enable millions of Pakistan nationals living abroad to vote in the next general...
Read more
NATIONAL

Joint resolution demands interim provincial status for GB

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution demanding provisional provincial status and representation in parliament for the semi-autonomous region. The resolution was...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

AC summons Sindh CM in NAB case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday summoned Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other suspects in connection with a graft...

Qaiser rejects claims of fraud during Imran trust vote

Imran pushes for polls transparency to ensure fair elections

Joint resolution demands interim provincial status for GB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.