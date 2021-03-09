NATIONAL

Constitution protects rights of religious minorities, sacred places: Alvi

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said the government was taking necessary measures to protect the rights of minorities as well as ensure the security of their sacred places.

He said the Constitution provided full protection and equal rights, and guaranteed fundamental rights for all citizens irrespective of their religion, race, caste, colour or creed.

Alvi made these remarks while speaking to members of the National Commission of Minorities (NCM), chaired by Chela Ram Kewlani, at the President House.

Talking to members of the commission, the president said that the government provided equal rights and opportunities to minorities and encouraged them to play their role in the national development of the country.

He said that steps were being taken to ensure the protection of churches, shrines, temples, gurdwaras and other places of worship of minority communities.

The members thanked the government for constituting the commission and protecting the rights of minorities.

  1. Shameless liars. Minorities are systematically persecuted in this Jihadi country. Which has Islamic republic in her name.

