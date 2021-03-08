Opinion

Social system going haywire

By Editor's Mail
In another incident a man and his second wife were shot dead by brother of his first wife , police said on Sunday. Official of Hoti police station said Abdus Sattar, and his second wife were gunned down by brother of his first wife. The alleged killer were identified as Arshid Asif Naveed and Ishfaq. The police have lodged an FIR against the four on the couple. According you the FIR some cash and over two tola gold were stolen from the slain couple ,home a week ago. However the slain couple suspected involvement led to the in cident correspondent.
Bahadur Kassaki
Turbat

