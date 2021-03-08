Corrupt election?

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said the government would present solid evidence before the court and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) at an appropriate time regarding the corrupt practices adopted by the opposition during the Senate elections. The Pakistan Peoples Party had spent billions of rupees for the victory of Yousaf Raza Gilani, he alleged while talking to a private news channel. The minister said the entire nation knew after airing of a video by the electronic media as to how Ali Haider Gilani was buying votes for his father. He said the vote of confidence gotten by Prime Minister Imran Khan from the National Assembly had embarrassed the opposition. The Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leaders intentionally held the press conference amid the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, who had gathered (at the D-Chowk) to celebrate the trust vote received by the PM, and provoked them, which created an untoward situation. It was, in fact, a pre-planned drama, which the PML-N leaders staged for their vested interests, he added. Shibli Faraz said more members of the National Assembly had now reposed confidence in the leadership of prime minister than 2018. He said Sadiq Sanjrani was the candidate of PTI and its allied parties for Senate chairman as the government wanted to give representation to Balochistan.

Sohail Alik Khan

Islamabad