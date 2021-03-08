Be on track

Almost all the nations from across the world have now started announcing their COVID-19 relief packages following a year-round fight with the corona pandemic. For instance, the US President Joe Biden had talked about his government’s plans for the relief package at the recently concluded CNN Town Hall. During the meet, he had not just chalked out the package plans but also had literally shown empathy and compassion for the people affected by the pandemic. This gesture has been greatly received by everyone and the media. Such compassionate gestures and talks will indeed infuse new energy, sending positive vibes across the board. All my career so far, I have bumped into a bunch of such compassionate people in my native areas like Tiruchendur, Kanyakumari, Korkai, Tuticorin and Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu and also in my professional places like Coimbatore, Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. Somewhat freed from the pandemic, the people and countries are now getting prepared to revive the economic status. In fact, a thorough and serious study should go into the proposed crisis management in order to compensate for all the losses caused. The relief package apart, joint strategies, mutual understanding, strong impetus plans and above all a series of multilateral activities across the West and the East are direly needed to get the economy back on track, create more jobs and boost the agriculture sector.

P Senthil Saravan Durai

Mumbai

