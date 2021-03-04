NATIONAL

Firdous terms Imran’s decision to seek confidence vote a bold move

By INP

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and adviser to Punjab chief minister Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for his decision to seek a vote of confidence in parliament.

Khan’s announcement came hours after former prime minister and Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) joint candidate from Islamabad Yousaf Raza Gillani defeated Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on Wednesday, receiving 169 votes to the latter’s 164.

The loss represents a significant blow to the prime minister and the government because the electoral college in Sheikh’s case was the National Assembly where the PTI enjoys a comfortable majority.

“Despite the fact that PTI emerged as the largest single party in Senate, Prime Minister Imran Khan took a bold decision to seek the vote of confidence from the National Assembly,” Awan said in a tweet.

Khan’s decision, she said, is a challenge to the opposition, which should either show its number in the House or be ready to be held accountable for horsetrading during elections.

“Imran Khan and his party has reached a consensus decision that Imran Khan will take a vote of confidence from the parliament,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a news conference on Wednesday evening.

Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz said the move was to show Khan’s political opponents that he still had the confidence of parliament and it was the “sign of a brave man.”

