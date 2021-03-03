NATIONAL

Motorway gang-rape accused plead not guilty on indictment

The court summons prosecution witnesses to record their testimonies on the next hearing

By TLTP

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday indicted two accused in a case pertaining to the gang-rape of a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway.

Suspects Abid Malhi and Shafqat Bhagga were presented before the court as Judge Arshad Hussain Bhatta resumed the hearing. The court ordered the prosecution to provide a copy of the charge-sheet to their lawyers for perusal.

The suspects pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the charges. The court, therefore, summoned prosecution witnesses to record their testimonies on the next hearing.

On September 9, a woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

