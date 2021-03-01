Senate elections: PPP asks ECP to address code of conduct violations

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over alleged code of conduct violations by top public office-holders ahead of Senate elections and asked the body to take note of the meetings between the aforementioned governors with various candidates.

PPP Secretary-General (SG) Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said in the letter that the president and governors could not run an election campaign in accordance with the code of conduct. He stated that the governors of all provinces were violating the code of conduct for Senate elections.

“Despite the clear directions contained in the Code of Conduct, the governors of the provinces are often reported in the media to be holding meetings with various candidates for the Senate elections,” the PPP leader pointed out.

“It appears that either the governors have not read the CoC or they are willfully violating it. I will be grateful if the governors are asked to strictly observe the Code of Conduct and desist from using their offices and houses in connection with the Senate election due on March 3, 2021,” he stated.

It was formulated following consultations with political parties having representation in the National Assembly (NA) or provincial assemblies, according to the notification.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday had issued the code of conduct for the forthcoming Senate elections on March 3.

According to the code, the president of Pakistan and the governors will not take part in the campaign for the polls or use their residences for the purpose.

Political parties and the candidates will abide by the rules set for peaceful and organised polls. “No one will be allowed to speak against the state, its sovereignty, stability, or interest.”

The concerned will also have to abstain from issuing statements that could harm the independent status of the judiciary, Parliament, or the military.

The authority further restrained the concerned from any propaganda against Islam or the ideology of Pakistan. “All parties and the candidates will abstain from causing any harm to ECP’s stature.”

The communique added that those participating shall follow the directions issued from time to time, and avoid becoming part of any illegal or corrupt activity.

“The candidates and their supporters may not seek or accept the help of any sort from any official,” ECP said and added, “no official shall promote a candidate nor impede the electoral process.”

“The voters will not carry a cell phone or any other device that could capture an image of the ballot inside a polling station.”

The code also made it mandatory for the candidates to use specific accounts in the designated banks for the electoral expenditure. “All candidates shall submit the details of the expenses to the returning officers.