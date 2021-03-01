HEADLINES

Eight foreign teams participate in Pakistan Army competition

Teams from Jordan, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Uzbekistan will take part: ISPR

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The fourth International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition-2021 commenced on Monday at the National Counter-Terrorism Center in Pabbi near Kharian, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), eight domestic teams of the Pakistan Army along with teams from eight allied countries will also participate in the competition.

ISPR said that teams from Jordan, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Uzbekistan will take part as participants whereas Morocco, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan will be participating as observers in this three-day-long competition.

The competition is designed to test tactical skills in physical and professional domains as well as the agility of the participating teams to generate responses in challenging real-time field scenarios.

The 62-hours long event will subject the teams to various scenarios and will encompass tasks including physical endurance, water obstacle crossing, close target reconnaissance and protective approach under chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear environments.

News Desk
News Desk

