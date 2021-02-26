HEADLINES

US strikes ‘Iranian-backed militant’ site in Syria: Pentagon

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that 17 people were killed after the strike hit three trucks loaded with munitions coming from Iraq near the Syrian city of Bukamal

By Agencies
U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters from 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 34th Combat Aviation Brigade, launch flares as they conduct overflights of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. U.S. Army/Spc. Khalil Jenkins/CJTF-OIR Public Affairs/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

WASHINGTON: The United States military struck facilities in eastern Syria used by allegedly Iran-backed armed groups on Thursday, saying President Joe Biden’s new administration was sending Tehran a message after recent rocket attacks on US troop locations in Iraq.

In its first military action against allegedly Iran-backed groups since Biden became president five weeks ago, the US Defence Department said it had carried out airstrikes at a Syria-Iraq border control point used by those groups, destroying “multiple facilities”.

“At President Biden’s direction, US military forces earlier this evening conducted airstrikes against infrastructure utilised by Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria,” said spokesman John Kirby in a statement.

“These strikes were authorised in response to recent attacks against American and Coalition personnel in Iraq, and to ongoing threats to those personnel,” he said.

17 REPORTED KILLED:

Kirby did not say whether there were any casualties in Thursday’s attack.

But the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that 17 people were killed after the strike hit three trucks loaded with munitions coming from Iraq near the Syrian city of Bukamal.

The group said all the dead were from Iraq’s state-sponsored Hashed al-Shaabi force, the umbrella group over many small militias that allegedly have ties to Iran.

Kirby said the location was used by Kataeb Hezbollah and Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada, two armed Iraqi militants groups under Hashed al-Shaabi.

REPRISAL FOR ROCKET ATTACKS:

The US action followed three rocket attacks on facilities in Iraq used by United States and coalition forces fighting the so-called Islamic State militant group.

One of those strikes, on a military complex in the Kurdish region’s capital Arbil on February 15, killed a civilian and a foreign contractor working with coalition forces, and injured several US contractors and a soldier.

The attacks in Iraq laid down a challenge to the new Biden administration just as it opened a door to resumed negotiations with Tehran over its alleged nuclear weapons programme.

Last week, the administration offered talks with Iran led by European allies as it sought to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal, left on the brink of collapse after the previous government of President Donald Trump withdrew from it.

But the administration has also made clear it would not brook “malign activities” in the region by Iran.

Iran is believed to be searching for an opportunity to avenge the US assassination of top general Qasem Soleimani one year ago.

Soleimani, a senior officer in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, was Tehran’s key liaison to allied groups and figures in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and elsewhere in the region.

He was killed in a US drone strike just as he arrived in Baghdad for meetings with top Iraqi officials.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday the US would “hold Iran responsible for the actions of its proxies that attack Americans” but would not “lash out” and risk destabilising Iraq.

Kirby called Thursday’s strikes “proportionate” and said it “was conducted together with diplomatic measures”, including consultation with US partners in the anti-IS coalition.

“The operation sends an unambiguous message: President Biden will act to protect American and Coalition personnel,” he said.

“At the same time, we have acted in a deliberate manner that aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq,” he added.

Previous articleFM, Iraqi defence minister discuss regional situation
Next articleFrom the hinterland to Hollywood: how Indian farmers galvanised a protest movement
Avatar
Agencies

1 COMMENT

  1. US strikes ‘Iranian-backed militant’ site in Syria: Pentagon
    Enriched with Obama killer squad, it is not far away for pakis, in US first military action against pakis hinterlands of Quetta Shura strong holds? Now drones have become so powerful that they can eliminate entire paki grass bumbs factories within no time?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PTI calls for removal of Imran Ismail for ‘poor strategy’

Members of the ruling party have called for the removal of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail as he allegedly did not consult stakeholders for the...
Read more
HEADLINES

PPP will be the largest party in Senate, says Zardari

Discussing the upcoming Senate elections, former president and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari expressed confidence that the PPP will form a majority...
Read more
HEADLINES

Daska by-polls had ‘lifted the curtain from many secrets’, says Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif on Friday said that the alleged rigging in the Daska by-polls has "lifted the curtain from...
Read more
HEADLINES

One year of Covid-19 leaves 12,804 dead, 577,482 infected

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 12,804 lives and infected 577,482 people in the country during the last one year as Pakistan’s fight against coronavirus...
Read more
HEADLINES

IHC seeks social media rules report by April 2

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the federation to prepare a report within one month time period on social media rules...
Read more
HEADLINES

Shehbaz, not Hamza, prime suspect, rules LHC in written bail order

LAHORE: Hamza Shehbaz is not the prime suspect of the money laundering case, and his case does not have the same weight as that...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

One year of Covid-19 leaves 12,804 dead, 577,482 infected

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 12,804 lives and infected 577,482 people in the country during the last one year as Pakistan’s fight against coronavirus...

Umar’s 18-month ban over corruption charges reduced to a year by CAS

Rizwan helps Multan Sultans down Lahore Qalandars

IHC seeks social media rules report by April 2

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.