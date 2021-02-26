Fawad demands explanation from JUI-F over MNA’s alleged marriage with minor

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday has asked the leadership of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to comment on the reported marriage of a member of the National Assembly from Balochistan, Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi, with a 14-year-old girl from Chitral.

Earlier this month, information about the wedding of a 14-year-old girl with a person about four instances her age had gone viral on social media.

The federal minister pointed out that this marriage between a minor and a man four times her age would go against Child Marriage Restraint Act.

Maulana Ayubi of the JUI-F who had won the NA-263 Qilla Abdullah seat in the 2018 general elections on a ticket of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA).

While the government itself is not investigating the matter, Fawad stressed that the JUI-F leadership “should only come and deny the incident before the House because Pakistan’s parliament and we are being ridiculed over this across the world”.

“My heart is saddened that how we can allow such an act and expose our children like this,” he added.

In a tweet later, Fawad said he had “raised issue of underage marriage by a JUI MNA”.

“I hope all sane voices in NA will take notice of this absurd act by a member of National Assembly and will join voice to seek explanation,” he tweeted.

Parliamentary Secretary for Legislation and Justice Maleeka Bokhari of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) endorsed Fawad’s feedback on “this unlawful act & legal offence by JUI-F MNA who has violated the Youngster Marriage Restraint Act by marrying a 13-year-old little one”.

During the NA session, Fawad also said that the solidarity expressed in the lower house against the killing of four innocent women in the district of North Waziristan was commendable.

Speaking on a point of order at the floor of the NA, he said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had also taken notice of the incident immediately which was also laudable.

The minister said, “without honouring women, we cannot move forward, whether we are in government or opposition.” He said that women in every role were beautiful whether she was a mother, sister or daughter.

As the minister was speaking, MNA Agha Rafiullah of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) pointed out the quorum.

After counting, due to lack of quorum National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser adjourned the house to meet again on Monday at 4 pm.