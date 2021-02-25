World

China’s Xi declares ‘complete victory’ in campaign to stamp out rural poverty

China defines extreme rural poverty as a per capita income of less than 4,000 yuan ($620) each year, or about $1.52 a day

By Agencies

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping declared “complete victory” in China’s effort to eradicate rural poverty at a ceremony on Thursday in Beijing to celebrate what has been a signature initiative of his tenure.

China credits Xi’s leadership with lifting nearly 100 million people from poverty over the past eight years, with state media framing the accomplishment as an early birthday gift for this year’s 100th anniversary of the ruling Communist Party.

On Wednesday, the People’s Daily, the party’s main newspaper, published a commentary filling more than two pages lauding the “historic leap” to vanquish poverty under Xi.

China defines extreme rural poverty as a per capita income of less than 4,000 yuan ($620) each year, or about $1.52 a day. That compares with the World Bank’s global threshold of $1.90 a day.

In a “No. 1 policy document” released on Sunday, China vowed to stick with its poverty alleviation policies while making some adjustments for a five-year transition towards what Beijing calls “rural revitalisation”.

Previous articleEpaper – February 25 LHR 2021
Next articleFacebook bans Myanmar military from its platforms with immediate effect
Avatar
Agencies

1 COMMENT

  1. China’s Xi declares ‘complete victory’ in campaign to stamp out rural poverty
    Why sheep head IK and Bajwa are heading to Beijing by next Flight? After all 200 million is small fraction, may be sheep head is on travel mode and go straight to China and learn lessons to uplift paki poor sooner than later?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

From the hinterland to Hollywood: how Indian farmers galvanised a protest movement

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is struggling to beat back his biggest political challenge in years from a protest movement which began...
Read more
HEADLINES

US strikes ‘Iranian-backed militant’ site in Syria: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: The United States military struck facilities in eastern Syria used by allegedly Iran-backed armed groups on Thursday, saying President Joe Biden's new administration...
Read more
World

India unveils tougher rules for social media such as Facebook, Twitter

NEW DELHI: India announced new rules on Thursday to regulate big social media firms, such as Facebook and Twitter, the latest effort by Prime...
Read more
World

Secretive Israeli nuclear facility undergoes major project

DUBAI: A secretive Israeli nuclear facility at the center of the nation’s undeclared atomic weapons program is undergoing what appears to be its biggest...
Read more
World

Hindu festival draws crowds of bathers to rivers

PRAYAGRAJ: Millions of people have joined a 45-day Hindu bathing festival in the northern Indian city of Prayagraj, where devotees take a dip at...
Read more
World

Facebook bans Myanmar military from its platforms with immediate effect

SINGAPORE: Facebook on Thursday said it had banned the Myanmar military from using its Facebook and Instagram platforms with immediate effect, as weeks of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

One year of Covid-19 leaves 12,804 dead, 577,482 infected

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 12,804 lives and infected 577,482 people in the country during the last one year as Pakistan’s fight against coronavirus...

Umar’s 18-month ban over corruption charges reduced to a year by CAS

Rizwan helps Multan Sultans down Lahore Qalandars

IHC seeks social media rules report by April 2

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.