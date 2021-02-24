Opinion

Plant more tree

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
5
0

It is a fact that climate change is one of the serious issues in Pakistan. Since it is extremely destroying the environment. Deforestation is one of the reasons. Planting trees play a great role for the refreshment of the environment. But it hurts to say that Pakistan is failed in such regards. Planting trees is extremely essential. Since it provides many benefits to the masses of a country. So I request the Govt and people that plant so many trees as possible in order to make Pakistan clean and green.

Asifa Rahim

- Advertisement -

Turbat

Previous articlePeace talks
Next articleSports facilities
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Another wave of terrorism

A review of the last few weeks would indicate that the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan is steadily on the increase. In January, 11...
Read more
Editorials

Circular debt

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance was told by an Additional Secretary of the Power that the even after the circular debt of...
Read more
Letters

Sports facilities

I am not wrong to say that after education, sport is the best activity which makes the youths healthy enough and emphasize them for...
Read more
Letters

Peace talks

It is true! The end product of war is peace. Us and Afghanistan are eagerly awaiting to change the battlefield into the peace table....
Read more
Letters

Imran in Sri Lanka

Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Tuesday agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations in diverse areas, including trade, investment, science and technology, and culture through...
Read more
Letters

Son of the mountains

Ali Sadpara, a mountain climber from Pakistan went to climb K2 with other his fellows is known to be dead. He wanted to set...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Peace talks

It is true! The end product of war is peace. Us and Afghanistan are eagerly awaiting to change the battlefield into the peace table....

Imran in Sri Lanka

Son of the mountains

No umpire no game

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.