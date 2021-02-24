Plant more tree

It is a fact that climate change is one of the serious issues in Pakistan. Since it is extremely destroying the environment. Deforestation is one of the reasons. Planting trees play a great role for the refreshment of the environment. But it hurts to say that Pakistan is failed in such regards. Planting trees is extremely essential. Since it provides many benefits to the masses of a country. So I request the Govt and people that plant so many trees as possible in order to make Pakistan clean and green.

Asifa Rahim

Turbat