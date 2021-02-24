I am not wrong to say that after education, sport is the best activity which makes the youths healthy enough and emphasize them for the prevention of bad habits such as drug addiction and so on. But in spite of being largest province in the country, Balochistan lacks sports facilities. There is no ground for players to play. They used to play in a rockey ground where they face multiple problems. I really appreciate the chief minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal, who understands the importance of sports and emphasized for promotion of giveing more facilities for sports. He is willing to see the players of Balochistan in the national cricket team. However, Gwader and Ayub statiums are examples if the government’s efforts for promotion of cricket and others sports in the province. But still these are not enough for tbe province since it needs more facilities for sports.

Sameer Aslam

Awaran