Karachi ATC acquits two in 2016 majlis attack case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) here on Tuesday acquitted two accused in connection with a 2016 attack on a religious gathering in the Nazimabad neighbourhood of Karachi.

Four people were killed and many others injured when unidentified assailants entered a camp set up for majlis outside the residence of a police official and opened fire on the participants.

The court acquitted two accused — Ishaq alias Bobby and Asim alias Capri — for want of evidence.

The court also ordered the police to release the other suspects if they were not wanted in any other case.

The court further said the complainant in the case could file an appeal against the verdict in Sindh High Court (SHC) within three days.