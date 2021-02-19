HEADLINES

Pakistan considered as influential country worldwide: Masood

State president says that India is scared of Pakistan's potential to become a powerful country

By TLTP

HARIPUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that in spite of numerous odds and challenges, Pakistan is considered among the biggest countries of the world and no decision can be made on the international level without the assent of Pakistan.

“The Pakistanis must not consider themselves to be inferior as India fears only Pakistan in the region and its proof is that on the one hand, India is engaged in plots to weaken and destabilise Pakistan while on the other, it has deployed a big chunk of its army on our eastern border and in occupied Kashmir,” he asserted.

The president questioned if India had not faced any danger from Pakistan, why had it made such a large military concentration around the country.

Addressing a gathering of teachers and students at the University of Haripur on Friday in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Week, the state president said that India is scared of Pakistan’s potential to become a powerful country.

He said that “if we are determined to safeguard not only the geographical boundaries but the ideological borders of our country, we would be able to liberate Kashmir from India without which Pakistan would remain incomplete”.

“The people of occupied Kashmir have been offering unprecedented sacrifices since 1947 to become part of Pakistan, and they are still giving their blood by holding the Pakistani flag in their hands.

“A similar spirit for Kashmir is visible among the Pakistani youth right from Karachi to Khyber and Gwadar to Khunjerab,” he said.

Addressing the students directly, Khan urged them to not only get an education, but also to expose India’s false narrative, and promote their own objective narrative by reaching out to their international peers.

About the latest situation of occupied Kashmir, the AJK president said that India had illegally settled in the disputed territory more than two million of its Hindu citizens within a short span of eight months in order to change the demography of occupied Kashmir and to turn it into a Hindu majority state.

This exercise under the Hindutva policy warrants us to rise to save our Muslim Kashmiri brethren from the Indianisation of the territory, he stressed.

He urged the Pakistani students to complete their education, and turn Pakistan into a strong and stable economic and military power, and furthermore, to take the voice of Kashmiri people in every length and cranny of the world by using social media and other means of communication.

Khan thanked the vice-chancellor and the teachers of the University of Haripur for observing Kashmir solidarity week and establishing a Kashmir desk in the institution.

Previous articleSpring offensive or peace?  
Next articleMicro-aggressions
Avatar
TLTP

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Navy conducts joint drills with Russia, Sri Lanka

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy on Saturday conducted joint drills, Arabian Monsoon 2021 and Lion Star-II, with the naval forces of Russia and Sri Lanka respectively. A...
Read more
NATIONAL

Maryam alleges rigging, demands re-election in NA-75

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday released several videos of alleged rigging in the NA-75 by-poll and appealed the Election...
Read more
NATIONAL

SAPM Sultan registered for vaccination as 36 more die of Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Saturday said he has already registered for Covid-19 vaccination and requested others above...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan to get 5.6m doses of Covid vaccine by end of March: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday said that at least 5.6 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine will arrive in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nawaz assures Zardari of all possible support in Senate polls

KARACHI: In a telephonic conversation between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari, the PML-N supremo has assured the PPP co-chairman...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sit in postponed as PM to meet representatives of missing persons in March

ISLAMABAD: The families of purportedly missing persons, who were gathered in a camp here outside the National Press Club, have agreed to postpone their sit...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Fake doctors

Sir, quality doctors play a crucial role in a well establiahed society beacuae they treat the patients and secure their lives. In this prevailing...

Pakistan’s corruption rates

Emerging inflation

All eyes fixed on ECP

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.