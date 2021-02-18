NCOC announces Covid-19 guidelines for HBL PSL matches

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has issued guidelines for spectators of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament which starts on February 20.

“The purpose of these guidelines is to outline the procedures and protocols in place at the proposed venues of PSL 6 for 20 percent spectators in attendance,” NCOC said in a statement.

“There will be basic health [symptoms] and temperature checks in place for spectators at every entry point. Should any person display symptoms while at the stadium, they will be directed toward the stadium hospital immediately and may be refused entry to the stadium,” it added.

The forum said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had built a five-bed temporary hospital, with doctors and paramedics, at both venues of the matches.

Tickets would be sold online and could be printed at home. People would sit two seats apart, wear masks and groups had to be members of the same family.