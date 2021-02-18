Sports

NCOC announces Covid-19 guidelines for HBL PSL matches

The government has allowed spectators inside cricket stadiums for the first time in the coronavirus pandemic

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has issued guidelines for spectators of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament which starts on February 20.

“The purpose of these guidelines is to outline the procedures and protocols in place at the proposed venues of PSL 6 for 20 percent spectators in attendance,” NCOC said in a statement.

“There will be basic health [symptoms] and temperature checks in place for spectators at every entry point. Should any person display symptoms while at the stadium, they will be directed toward the stadium hospital immediately and may be refused entry to the stadium,” it added.

The forum said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had built a five-bed temporary hospital, with doctors and paramedics, at both venues of the matches.

Tickets would be sold online and could be printed at home. People would sit two seats apart, wear masks and groups had to be members of the same family.

On February 4, the government allowed spectators inside cricket stadiums for the first time in the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the PCB confirmed it received permission from the government to allow 20 percent capacity crowds.

“The decision means around 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed access inside the National Stadium (in Karachi) per match day, while around 5,500 will be able to attend each match day at the Gaddafi Stadium (in Lahore),” the statement said.

Last March, when the pandemic was shutting down global sports, four PSL matches were held in closed stadiums and the playoffs in Lahore postponed to November in an empty National Stadium in Karachi.

The sixth PSL begins on February 20 with Karachi hosting the first 20 games before the T20 competition moves to Lahore, which hosts the remaining 14 matches, including the final on March 22.

“These are baby steps and, considering that most sports events are being played in empty stadiums, this is a positive achievement,” PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said.

Previous articleECP rejects ‘defaulter’ Rashid’s nomination papers for Senate elections
Next articleCAA to seek cabinet’s nod to outsource pilots licencing exams to UK
Avatar
Staff Report

1 COMMENT

  1. why govermet of Paksitan is not allowing 100% spectators to come in stadium for watching game. Now covid is very better..pcb should do something. i think when 100% people come in stadium then all expenses will compete of this event.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Riaz, Mahmood and Kohler-Cadmore hand Islamabad United first defeat

KARACHI: On Saturday night in Karachi, the formula of winning the toss, choosing to bowl and winning the match worked for the tenth time...
Read more
Sports

Babar Azam’s 90 helps Karachi Kings trounce Multan Sultans

KARACHI: Karachi Kings made its top place in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition’s points table by defeating Multan Sultans by 7 wickets in...
Read more
Sports

Lamichhane replaces Rashid Khan in Lahore Qalandars squad

ISLAMABAD: Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane of Nepal has replaced Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan in Lahore Qalandars squad for the remainder of the HBL Pakistan Super League...
Read more
Sports

Peshawar Zalmi win over Quetta Gladiators by 3 wickets

Peshawar Zalmi won over Quetta Gladiators by three wickets in the 8th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) at National Stadium in...
Read more
Sports

Umar’s 18-month ban over corruption charges reduced to a year by CAS

LAUSANNE: Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal’s 18-month ban over corruption charges was reduced to a year, the Court of Arbitration for Sports said on Friday. The...
Read more
Sports

Rizwan helps Multan Sultans down Lahore Qalandars

KARACHI: With the state of a world at the moment, almost everyone craves a return to the way things were a couple of years ago....
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

E-papers

Epaper – February 28 ISB 2021

Unequal salaries

Global effort

Discrimination in schools

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.