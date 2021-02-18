NCOC announces Covid-19 guidelines for HBL PSL matches

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has issued guidelines for spectators of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament which starts on February 20.
“The purpose of these guidelines is to outline the procedures and protocols in place at the proposed venues of PSL 6 for 20 percent spectators in attendance,” NCOC said in a statement.
“There will be basic health [symptoms] and temperature checks in place for spectators at every entry point. Should any person display symptoms while at the stadium, they will be directed toward the stadium hospital immediately and may be refused entry to the stadium,” it added.
The forum said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had built a five-bed temporary hospital, with doctors and paramedics, at both venues of the matches.
Tickets would be sold online and could be printed at home. People would sit two seats apart, wear masks and groups had to be members of the same family.
On February 4, the government allowed spectators inside cricket stadiums for the first time in the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, the PCB confirmed it received permission from the government to allow 20 percent capacity crowds.
“The decision means around 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed access inside the National Stadium (in Karachi) per match day, while around 5,500 will be able to attend each match day at the Gaddafi Stadium (in Lahore),” the statement said.
Last March, when the pandemic was shutting down global sports, four PSL matches were held in closed stadiums and the playoffs in Lahore postponed to November in an empty National Stadium in Karachi.
The sixth PSL begins on February 20 with Karachi hosting the first 20 games before the T20 competition moves to Lahore, which hosts the remaining 14 matches, including the final on March 22.
“These are baby steps and, considering that most sports events are being played in empty stadiums, this is a positive achievement,” PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said.
