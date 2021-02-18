NATIONAL

CAA to seek cabinet’s nod to outsource pilots licencing exams to UK

By Staff Report

KARACHI: A meeting of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday decided to place a summary, seeking to outsource the process of holding licencing exams to the British Civil Aviation Authority , before the cabinet for its approval.

The PCAA suspended all licensing examinations in July after Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had what aviation officials and experts said was incorrect claimed as many as 262 pilots possessed fake licences.

In January, at an online public meeting aired live on CAA’s Facebook page, many concerned asked CAA chief Khaqan Murtaza about the resumption of licensing exams. To which he said: “This will, God willing, begin in the end of March or April start.”

“We [CAA] are going to outsource these exams and all the written exams will be conducted through the UK CAA,” he had said.

A damage control measure, the outsourcing of the process to UK CAA will help Pakistan address the concerns of the international air travel agencies including the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) which had suspended the country’s Third Country Operation Authorisation in the aftermath of Khan’s statement.

According to CAA, the’ examination and the subsequent licensing process will be linked to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Latterly, CAA Deputy Director General (Regulations) Shafi Dar held virtual sessions with his British counterparts wherein, sources suggest, the regulator was assured complete assistance.

1 COMMENT

  1. In a similar way, a few days ago the government of Pakistan appointed a German person as CEO for PIA so that the PIA’s poor condition could improve. But Pakistan’s bad luck that the German man escaped by selling a PIA aircraft. Now the same work is being done by the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan. However, this too will not be of any use. Because corruption in Pakistan has increased to such an extent that if a person from another country also comes to Pakistan, then corruption also captures him like a contagious disease. Only the army is behind this condition of Pakistan, because the Pakistani Army never allowed the civil institutions in Pakistan to become strong. Therefore today Pakistan Army and other institutions are looting Pakistan together.

Sports

Champions League: Dortmund come from behind to beat Sevilla

MADRID: Erling Braut Haaland produced another deadly display of finishing with a first-half brace as Borussia Dortmund came from behind to beat Sevilla 3-2 in...

Australian Open: Djokovic ends qualifier Karatsev’s dream run to reach ninth final

Illicit sexual relations not only reason for spread of HIV: P&SHD

NFC forms seven sub-groups to sort out thorny issues

