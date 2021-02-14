PTI awards Senate tickets to candidates of all provinces to grip majority seats: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had awarded the Senate tickets to the candidates belonging to all the provinces to win the majority of the seats in the upcoming elections.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, being a party chairman, has given Senate tickets to the candidates on recommendations of the parliamentary committee, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said all the tickets had been awarded to the candidates after consultation. He added the tickets were awarded to those workers loyal to the party.

He expressed hope that the PTI would emerge as the victorious party in the Senate. He claimed that all allied party members who would support the government in the forthcoming polls.

He further said the PTI government was committed to conducting the Senate election through open balloting to discourage horse-trading practice and to ensure transparency in the process.

It was written in the Charter of Democracy (CoD), which was signed by two former prime ministers in 2006, that the Senate polls should be carried out through open voting, he added.

Shibli Faraz maintained PM Imran Khan was taking all decisions in larger national interest to put the country on the path of development and prosperity.

A day earlier, the information minister, who himself will contest the upcoming elections, had said that the government is making efforts to ensure transparency in the upcoming Senate elections.

Talking to the media persons in Peshawar on Saturday, the information minister had said that a transparent electoral system strengthens democratic system in the country.

He had added that the government is trying to bring forward talented and skilled people in politics.

Faraz had said the opposition does not want to abolish the culture of cash from Senate elections, adding that they could not bring transparency in their ten-year term.

He further had said opposing open balloting in the Senate elections by the opposition is beyond understating.

The PTI parliamentarians will vote for its party candidates in the Senate elections, he had maintained.

About the recent video scandal of horse trading, Faraz had informed that a committee has been constituted, which will probe the matter in a transparent manner.